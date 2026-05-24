Sports News | 14 Indian Hockey Players Honoured with Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The Punjab government on Saturday conferred the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award to 14 Indian hockey players, recognising their contribution to the sport.

Harmanpreet Singh led the list of awardees, which also included Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh, among others.

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According to Hockey India's post on X, other players honoured at the event included Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Krishan Pathak, Rupinder Pal Singh, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Gurinder Singh.

"India captain Harmanpreet Singh led the line-up of 14 hockey stars who received the prestigious Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, at a glittering ceremony today in Chandigarh -- with Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh and Jarmanpreet Singh also standing as the proud recipients of the award," Hockey India wrote on X.

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Holding the trophy proudly were also Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Varun and Krishan Pathak. Among the other hockey stars receiving the honours were Rupinderpal Singh, Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Gurinder Singh," it added.

Reacting to the honour, captain Harmanpreet Singh said the recognition would serve as a motivation for young athletes.

On being conferred the award by the Punjab government, Harmanpreet told ANI, "It is a matter of pride for me to get conferred with the state award. This will serve as an inspiration for all the youngsters..."

In March, Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh opened up about the experience of meeting cricket legend Virat Kohli. He also expressed delight at receiving an award at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 for completing 250 international caps.

Harmanpreet, taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, uploaded a picture with Kohli and expressed his respect for the legendary cricketer's dedication and work ethic, emphasising how elite athletes across disciplines share a common approach to excellence.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the award for 250 international caps, Harmanpreet Singh expressed his happiness at meeting Virat Kohli, praising him as humble and enjoying their conversation in Punjabi.

"I am very happy to complete 250 caps. It is a great achievement for me. I am very happy that I got this award," Harmanpreet said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)