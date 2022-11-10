Panaji (Goa) [India], November 10 (ANI): Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said that the second edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa race, scheduled to be held in Panaji on Sunday, will give a boost to tourism in the state.

"The IRONMAN 70.3 race will put Goa on world tourism map. Going forward, we are keen to project Goa as sports tourism destination," Khaunte said. Goa Tourism is the principal partner for the event, while Herbalife Nutrition is the supporting partner.

Khaunte was speaking at the media conference organised in the city on Wednesday to formally announce the IRONMAN 70.3 race.

Deepak Raj, race director of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, said, "We are truly grateful for all the support we have received from the Government of Goa. Every department has extended their support. This year, we have promoted women in sports initiative with more than 20 all-women relay teams taking part and for the first time, we have invited more than 90 participants from the army, navy and police to participate in this year's race and mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations."

Triathletes who are taking part in the IRONMAN 70.3 race will have to complete a gruelling 1.9-km open sea swim, 90-km cycling and 21-km running, within the stipulated eight and half hours. As many as 700 volunteers, eight aid stations and a fully equipped medical station is in place for the race.

Jeff Edwards, CEO, IRONMAN Asia, who also spoke on the occasion, said, "It is great to witness the enthusiasm and excitement among the participants. The increase in registrations goes to show that the sport is growing in India."

While Uday Prakash, vice-president, Herbalife Nutrition India, said, "Herbalife Nutrition has a proven track record in supporting endurance sports events around the world and we are excited to be partnering with Ironman 70.3 Goa."

The race will be flagged off at Miramar Beach at 0640 hours on Sunday. (ANI)

