Reykjavik [Iceland], April 13 (ANI): Sixteen-year-old Indian Grandmaster R Pragganandhaa won the prestigious Reykjavik Open chess tournament here.

Praggnanandhaa defeated compatriot GM D Gukesh in the final round of the tournament held in Iceland's capital. He scored 7.5/9 and finished a half-point ahead.

The Chennai-based teenager gained 13.2 Elo points for his excellent effort.

Max Warmerdam, Mads Andersen, Hjorvar Steinn Gretarsson, and Abhimanyu Mishra finished a half-point behind and tied for the second place.

"Many congratulations to Grandmaster @rpragchess on winning the prestigious #ReykjavikOpen2022 with an impressive 7.5/ 9 & gaining 13.2 Elo points Excellent effort, good going," SAI Media tweeted.

The 2022 Reykjavik Open, a nine-round Swiss tournament with classical time control (90 min for 40 moves followed by 30 min to the end of the game, plus a 30-second increment starting from move one), took place in Harpa Music and Conference from April 6-12 with a double-round day on April 10. The total prize fund was EUR 15,000. (ANI)

