New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Thursday labelled the 1983 World Cup win as a watershed moment in the Indian cricket history.

The Kapil Dev-led side had defeated West Indies by 43 in the finals to win the 1983 World Cup.

Also Read | India's 1983 World Cup Winning XI: Know What Members of Country's First Cricket Champion Squad is Doing Today.

Taking note of that feat, Kaif tweeted: "June 25, 1983: The iconic image of Kapil Dev holding the World Cup Trophy at Lord's is a watershed moment in Indian cricket history. It changed cricket in India. This win inspired the next generation to achieve the impossible and dream BIG".

After the 1983 win, cricket got a fillip in the country, elevating the sport to religion for fans with every child wanting to become a cricketer.

Also Read | India's 1983 Cricket World Cup Win: 12 Trivia Facts About India vs West Indies Final.

In the finals between India and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each.

For India, Kris Srikkanth top-scored as he played a knock of 38 runs, apart from him, no other batsmen managed to go past the 30-run mark.

Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow and Madan Lal then dismissed the key batsmen Vivian Richards (33), reducing Windies to 57/3.

Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India its first-ever World Cup title win.

In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs. Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans.

In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

India has been the regular participant of the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was played in the year 1975 and from there on it has taken place after a span of every four years.

The side has won the title two times, first in 1983 and then in 2011. MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)