Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) The 2020 Hero I-League Qualifiers, which will mark the resumption of sporting events in the country after a seven-month coronavirus-forced hiatus, will be telecast live on 1 Sports.

The Qualifiers have already generated much interest among football fans across the country and will see the five teams -- Mohammedan SC, Bhawanipore FC, FC Bengaluru United, ARA FC and Garhwal FC -- battling it out against each other for a spot in the I-League 2020-21 season.

All the matches would be played by adhering to the medical parameters laid down by the authorities of the two venues – the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata and the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal.

All the teams have been housed at a hotel adjacent to the VYBK, abiding by the protocol of the COVID bubble.

I-League CEO Sunando Dhar said: "I thank our sponsors Hero MotoCorp for their unprecedented support in promoting Indian football. We thank Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. for telecasting the Qualifiers on 1Sport."

