Sports News | 1st Test at Bologna Negative for Coronavirus

Milan, May 28 (AP) Bologna says a test carried out on a member of its staff who was suspected of having coronavirus has come back negative.

The club says that a “further, definitive test” will be carried out in the next few hours.

The players will nevertheless train individually as a precaution.

It would be the first positive case in Serie A since the teams started training in groups if it is confirmed. The entire squad would have to go into quarantine.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league is hoping to restart on June 13. (AP)

