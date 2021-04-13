Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Mumbai Indians has won five titles in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the sweetest victory for Rohit Sharma is the one against Rising Pune Supergiants (RPSG) in 2017.

In the final of the mega event, Mumbai Indians scored just 129 runs. Thanks to a gutsy 47 from Krunal Pandya, Mumbai managed to get over the 120-run mark.

In response, the Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiants fell just two runs short of the target, giving Mumbai Indians their third title win in the IPL. Former India skipper MS Dhoni, who played for Pune Supergiants in 2016, 2017 too failed to take the side over the line in the summit clash.

"I would pick 2017 as we only made 129 and to defend that score on any pitch in any conditions against any opposition in a final is a big achievement," Rohit told India cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues when asked about his favourite win in an interview on social media.

On being quizzed about who had struck more boundaries in IPL between him and Chris Gayle, Hitman (as Rohit is fondly called) promptly said that Chris might have hit more sixes, but he was still the man who has hit more boundaries than anyone else in IPL. Answering the question, Rohit said, "No, I have more 4's in IPL than Chris. He has got more 6's for sure in the IPL."

Rohit Sharma fondly recalled the headlines newspapers put out the day after he scored the record-breaking 264 against Sri Lanka. He said, "I remember because the next day there was a headline saying Rohit Sharma beat Sri Lanka."

But even the Hitman was taken aback when Jemimah asked him to pick between his childhood ground and his home ground, i.e. Borivali Sports Club and Wankhede Stadium. Preferring to skip the tough pick, he said, "Don't let me pick this one I can't choose between the two! On one ground, I started my cricket career, whereas, on the other, I started my professional career. It is really hard for me to pick!"

Rohit's love for Indian movies also came out quite vividly as he chose the 1992 sports drama Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. He said, "That movie (Jo Jeeta...) was quite emotional. We were quite young, and it created a spark in me. I remember I was in school. That last scene where the race was won was just incredible."

The whole conversation between the two Mumbaikars took place when they caught up to chat on Dream11's #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai segments called 'Third Umpire' and 'Dil Ya Dimaag'. (ANI)

