Wimbledon (England), Jun 26 (AP) Madison Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up, and Borna Coric withdrew from Wimbledon on Saturday because of injuries.

The tournament begins on Monday.

Also Read | Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Manchester United Reportedly Closing In on Dutch Midfielder's Transfer.

Keys, an American who was seeded 19th at the All England Club, pulled out because of a hurt abdominal muscle.

She was replaced in the field by Coco Vandeweghe, twice a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and twice a semifinalist at other Grand Slam tournaments, who lost in qualifying this week. Vandeweghe's first-round opponent will be No. 17 seed Elena Rybakina.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, India Captain, Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Rescheduled Fifth Test Against England.

Coric is a Croatian who got into the field thanks to a protected ranking because he has been injured. He cited a shoulder problem for his withdrawal.

He was drawn to face No. 12 seed Diego Schwartzman and that spot will be filled by an as-yet-unannounced player who lost in qualifying. AP SSC

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)