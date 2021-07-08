Hanoi, Jul 8 (PTI) The 2021 Southeast Asian Games to be hosted by Vietnam will be postponed to next year due to continuing COVID-19 issues in the region the SEA Games Federation announced on Thursday.

In a statement released through the Olympic Council of Malaysia after a meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the SGF said that all members were in agreement that the current COVID situation in Southeast Asia had not improved enough to allow the 31st SEA Games to take place as scheduled from November 21st to December 2nd.

The statement said that a new date will be determined by the SEA Games Federation Council. (AP)

