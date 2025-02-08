Sports News | 2022 CWG Silver Winners Sunil and Dinesh of Jharkhand Shine in National Games Lawn Bowls

Dehradun, Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand clinched two gold and as many bronze medals on the final day of lawn bowls competition with the country's 2022 Commonwealth Games silver-winning men's team members Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar bagging a yellow metal each at the National Games here on Saturday.

Sunil won the men's singles gold, defeating Chandan Kumar 21-17 in the final. Chandan was also a member of the 2022 CWG men's fours silver-winning team, the other two being Dinesh and Navneet Singh.

Also Read | ‘Virat Kohli Is Fit and Available for Selection’, Confirms Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025.

Soumen Banerjee of West Bengal and Putul Sonowal of Assam took home a bronze each.

In the men's fours final, the Jharkhand team of Dinesh, Alok Lakra, MD Wasim and Abhishek Lakra defeated West Bengal 17-10 to win the gold. Assam and Manipur won a bronze each.

Also Read | How To Bet On Super Bowl 2025 In Utah.

In fact, it was second gold of the Games for both Sunil and Dinesh who had finished on top together in the men's pairs event.

Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey, part of the history-making women's fours champion team that won the country's first lawn bowls gold in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, lost to Odisha 14-16 in women's pairs event to settle for a bronze.

Sarita Tirkey, Reshma Kumari and Kavita Kumari also settled for a bronze in women's triples after losing to West Bengal 3-25 in the semifinals.

Bihar won the gold in the women's triples while Assam finished on top of podium in women's pairs.

Lovely and Rupa had also won gold as part of the Jharkhand women's fours team that won the title here on Wednesday.

Jharkhand topped the lawn bowls medal tally with five gold, two silver and two bronze.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)