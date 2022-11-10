London [UK], November 10 (ANI): The 2023-24 season of the Premier League will start from August 12 onwards next year.

As per Olympics.com, the league will start from its normal schedule next year. It started a week earlier than usual this time around owing to FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will start from November 20 onwards.

The final round of matches of the 2023-24 season of the league will be played on May 19, 2024, Sunday. All ten matches on final matchday will be kicking off on the same time, as is customary.

The season will also witness the return of mid-season player break from January 13 to January 20. It will be a major relief for players.

The Premier League has also confirmed that no two rounds of fixtures will be taking place within 48 hours of each other around Christmas and New Year next year.

Overall, the 2023-24 season, beginning 76 days after the end of 2022-23 season, will have 34 weekends, three-midweek rounds and a bank holiday match round.

The season's conclusion will also give time to players to take some rest and get ready for Euro 2024, which will kick off in June.

In the current season, Arsenal are leading the points tally at the end of match week 15 with 34 points. At second is defending champions Manchester City, which has 32 points. (ANI)

