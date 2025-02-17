Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI): The much-awaited 23rd National Para Athletics Championship commenced today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, marking a historic first for the city. The prestigious event, held from February 17 to 20, is being actively supported by the Tamil Nadu Government and organized under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who also serves as the State Minister for Sports.

The championship has drawn an impressive 1,476 para-athletes from across India, competing in 155 events under 30 teams, making it one of the largest para-athletics gatherings in the country. The event is being conducted smoothly with the efforts of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), led by Devendra Jhajharia, and the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association (TNPSA), headed by Chandrasekar Rajan.

Other key office bearers, including Satya Prakash Sangwan and Jayawant Gundu Hamanawar, have also contributed significantly to ensuring the seamless execution of the championship, as per a press release from TNPSA.

Speaking about the championship, PCI President Devendra Jhajharia said, "We are confident that this championship in Chennai will set new benchmarks for para-athletic competitions in India. With an impressive 1,476 para-athletes competing in 155 events, this tournament reflects the rapid growth and increasing competitiveness of para-sports in the country. With world-class facilities and a commitment to inclusivity, we are witnessing a new era for Indian para-athletics."

Adding further, TNPSA President Chandrasekar Rajan said, "The unwavering support from the Tamil Nadu Government has been instrumental in making this event a resounding success. This championship not only showcases extraordinary talent but also reinforces our commitment to empowering para-athletes nationwide."

Among the top athletes competing for glory are Sumit Antil - Javelin, Manoj Sabapathy - Wheelchair Racing, Manoj Singaraj - Shot Put, Mariyappan Thangapan - High Jump, Muthu Raja - Shot Put, Hokato Sema Shotput, Navdeep Singh Javelin, Yogesh Kathuniya Discus amongst others.

This championship not only highlights the incredible talent and resilience of para-athletes but also serves as a platform to promote inclusivity and excellence in Indian sports. (ANI)

