Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested 33 bookies for their involvement in betting on second ODI between India and England here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday.

Police officials had received a tip-off that some accused, having binoculars, were watching the live match happening at MCA stadium in Pune between India and England and at the same time, they were also involved in a betting racket.

Accordingly, a trap was set up and three teams were formed based on inputs to raid three different locations where the accused were hiding. The accused were hiding at a height at three different locations around MCA stadium to watch the match live with the help of binocular and high-resolution cameras.

Krishna Prakash, Police Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad, said "We have arrested 33 accused including five from Madhya Pradesh, 13 from Haryana, 11 from Maharashtra, two from Rajasthan, one from Goa, and one from Uttar Pradesh. Recovery of material and cash worth Rs 45 lakhs has been made including 74 mobile phones, three laptops, one Tablet, eight high-resolution cameras, binocular and cash along with some foreign currency."

"The accused had also attacked the police team when they were raided but police thwarted their attack and all of them have been arrested," he added.

In the second ODI, Ben Stokes' swashbuckling 99 and in-form England opener Jonny Bairstow's 112-ball 124 saw England register a six-wicket win over India.

Chasing a mammoth target of 337, the visitors cruised home with 39 balls to spare as they levelled the three-match series 1-1. If the Indian batsmen stole the show in the afternoon, it was the turn of the English batters under lights to showcase some quality strokeplay.

The decider will be played at the same venue on Sunday. (ANI)

