Pauri, Feb 6 (PTI) Meghalaya's Vikas Rana and Madhya Pradesh's Karishma Diwan delivered outstanding performances to claim victory in their respective canoe extreme slalom competitions at the 38th National Games here on Thursday.

The event was held on the Ganga river at Phoolchatti in Pauri district.

In the men's category, Rana outperformed his competitors to secure the first position.

Uttarakhand's Amit Thapa finished second, while Services' Naveen Kumar claimed third place.

Karishma dominated the women's event with a stellar performance, securing the top spot.

Meghalaya's Elizabeth Vincent finished second, while Arunachal Pradesh's Devi claimed third place.

