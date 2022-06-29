Wimbledon, Jun 29 (AP) French Open runner-up Casper Ruud lost in the second round at Wimbledon.

The third-seeded Norwegian was beaten by Ugo Humbert of France 3-6, 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 on No. 2 Court.

Ruud was making his third appearance at the All England Club. His victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Monday was his first at the grass-court Grand Slam. (AP)

