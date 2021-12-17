Madrid, Dec 17 (AP) Real Madrid says players Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin and an assistant coach have joined its group infected by a coronavirus outbreak.

The Spanish soccer club's announcement Thursday came a day after it said Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Everton, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The assistant coach infected was Davide Ancelotti, son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Madrid leads the Spanish league. (AP)

Also Read | Pakistan vs West Indies 2021 ODI Series Postponed After 5 Members of Visiting Team Test Positive for COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)