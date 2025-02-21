New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Indian contingent, comprising 49 members, is set to represent the nation at the prestigious Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, to be held in Turin, Italy, from March 8 to 15. The contingent includes 30 athletes and 19 support staff, who will be participating across six sports disciplines - Alpine Skiing, Cross Country Skiing, Floorball, Short-Track Speed Skating, Snowboarding and Snowshoeing, as per SO Bharat press release.

This monumental event will be the largest sports and humanitarian gathering of the year, showcasing the incredible talents and resilience of individuals with intellectual disabilities and promoting global inclusion through sports.

The 12th edition of the Special Olympics World Winter Games will feature eight disciplines and are expected to draw over 1,500 athletes, 621 coaches and 1,00,000 spectators from 102 countries.

Additional special programmes, including the Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Summit, Healthy Athletes Screenings, and the Motor Activity Training Program, will also be organised for athletes, families and spectators at the 2025 Winter Games.

India's participation in the World Winter Games has a rich history, with past performances resulting in an impressive medal tally. India has earned a total of 167 medals over the years in Winter Games, including 73 gold, 49 silver and 45 bronze medals across various disciplines.

Wishing the athletes the best, Mallika Nadda, President of Special Olympics Bharat said, as the SO Bharat press release concluded, "I would like to extend my best wishes to athletes who will represent India at the Special Olympics Winter Games. Their hard work and dedication inspire us all, and we look forward to witnessing their spirited performances in Turin. We are extremely excited to watch our athletes in action and are sure that they will make the country proud yet again on the global stage." (ANI)

