Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Friday.
Australia 1st Innings: (Overnight 255 for 4 in 90 overs)
Travis Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32
Usman Khawaja not out
180
Marnus Labuschagne b Mohd Shami 3
Steven Smith b Jadeja 38
Peter Handscomb b Mohd Shami 17
Cameron Green c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 114
Alex Carey c Axar b Ashwin
0
Mitchell Starc c Shreyas Iyer b Ashwin 6
Nathan Lyon not out
6
Extras: (B-9, LB-2, NB-1, W-1)
13
Total (For 7 wickets, 146 overs)
409
Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170, 378-5, 378-6, 387-7.
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 28-3-102-2, Umesh Yadav 25-2-105-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 41-11-83-4, Ravindra Jadeja 31-4-82-1, Axar Patel 20-6-24-0, Shreyas Iyer 1-0-2-0. PTI
