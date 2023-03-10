Ahmedabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the series-deciding fourth and final Test between India and Australia here on Friday.

Australia 1st Innings: (Overnight 255 for 4 in 90 overs)

Travis Head c Jadeja b Ashwin 32

Usman Khawaja not out

180

Marnus Labuschagne b Mohd Shami 3

Steven Smith b Jadeja 38

Peter Handscomb b Mohd Shami 17

Cameron Green c Srikar Bharat b Ashwin 114

Alex Carey c Axar b Ashwin

0

Mitchell Starc c Shreyas Iyer b Ashwin 6

Nathan Lyon not out

6

Extras: (B-9, LB-2, NB-1, W-1)

13

Total (For 7 wickets, 146 overs)

409

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-72, 3-151, 4-170, 378-5, 378-6, 387-7.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 28-3-102-2, Umesh Yadav 25-2-105-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 41-11-83-4, Ravindra Jadeja 31-4-82-1, Axar Patel 20-6-24-0, Shreyas Iyer 1-0-2-0. PTI

