Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the final day of the series-deciding fourth Test between India and Australia, here on Monday.

Australia 1st Innings: 480

India 1st Innings: 571

Australia 2nd Innings:

Matthew Kuhnemann lbw b Ashwin 6

Travis Head

not out

45

Marnus Labuschagne not out

22

Extras: 0

Total: (For one wicket; 36 overs) 73

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 14-7-24-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-3-21-0, Mohammed Shami 5-0-12-0, Axar Patel 5-1-13-0, Umesh Yadav 2-0-3-0.

