New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Team India will huddle back for international duty as they lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20 International series from June 9.

The first match of the series will be an opportunity for the hosts to chase an all-time 13-0 T20I winning record and be counted among the great teams in this format in the year ICC T20 World Cup will be held.

The first match won't be a walk in the part for the Men In Blue as the Proteas will look to halt the winning streak and continue their impressive form against Team India.

Below are 5 key battles to watch out for during the highly anticipated series.

Rishabh Pant vs Anrich Nortje

The upcoming T20I series can be a serious match-up between Rishabh Pant's aggressive intent and the pace of Anrich Nortje. The Delhi Capitals captain, who finished the season with 340 runs at an average of 30.91 and a strike rate of 151.79, will certainly want to up the ante. His presence in the middle order adds more steal to the batting department, but it remains to be seen how the wicketkeeper-batter handles the pace of Nortje.

The South Africa pacer, plying his trade for DC under the leadership of Pant, has been hit by quite a few injury woes. However, during the six matches that he played in the IPL 2022, he picked nine wickets and would be eager to raise the bar in the T20I series and against his IPL captain too.

KL Rahul vs Kagiso Rabada

Both, KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada have had a great IPL 2022. KL Rahul, while leading debutants Lucknow Super Giants, wrapped up his amazing season with 616 runs at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 135.38. Pace machine Rabada, meanwhile, spoiled many parties with 23 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.46.

KL Rahul has shown tremendous grit and determination at the crease and Rabada his shown this with his precision toe crushers and mixing up his deliveries with aplomb. In fact, Rabada got the better of Team India's swashbuckling batter in match 42 of the IPL 2022 where Rabada sent Rahul back early in the innings. It will be redemption time for KL Rahul and time to settle the scores!

Quinton de Kock vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter couldn't have asked for a better IPL 2022 season. Providing much-needed stability to the Lucknow Super Giants top order, QDK registered 508 runs at an average of 36.29 and a strike rate of 148.97.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, meanwhile, may end up wanting a little more over the IPL in which he snapped 2 wickets in 14 matches with an economy of 7.34. The pacer would like to leave his past behind and will try to level up his performance and beset Quinton de Kock with the variations in his bowling. The opening overs especially will be something to watch. With Bhuvi trying to get the ball swinging both ways, he could pose a challenge to Quinton. De Kock, meanwhile, will want to take his IPL form into the series.

Temba Bavuma vs Yuzvendra Chahal

South African skipper in limited-overs cricket Temba Bavuma will be leading the team and while the hosts will pose a stiff challenge, he'll have to face the challenge of the spin wizard, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The wily spinner, winner of the IPL 2022 Purple Cap, bagged a total of 27 wickets in 17 matches with an economy of 7.75. Chahal would love to continue his prime form and get the better of Bavuma.

David Miller vs Harshal Patel

David Miller was one of the stars of the title-winning Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022. Miller wrapped up the IPL 2022 season with 481 runs an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.73. While batting in the middle order, he will be up against pace bowler Harshal Patel, who bagged 19 wickets with an economy of 7.66. So it will be exciting to watch whether 'Killer Miller' dominates or can Harshal outfox his South Africa batting opponent.

