Perth [Australia], December 17 (ANI): After his bowlers ran riot, taking the hosts to a thumping 360-run win over Pakistan in the opening Test, Australian skipper Pat Cummins on Sunday lauded openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and spinner Nathan Lyon for their dazzling performances.

Australia's all-round show on the field compounded Pakistan's agony and extended their win drought in red-ball cricket on Australian soil, as the visitors were bundled out for just 89 runs in their second innings at Perth.

"Great start to the summer. Everything fell in place really so could not be happier. We have played a lot of cricket here, it is an experienced side so the build-up was very chilled and relaxed. (On Warner) That was huge. His and Uzzy's (Usman Khawaja) partnership at the start really set it up for us. To get 350 odd runs (on the first day), we were really ahead of the game from the first day," skipper Cummins said at the post-match presentation.

"(On Marsh) He is one of the favourites of the West (Australia), he is also one of my favourites. It is great to see him back in Australia and playing a Test after five (six) years. (On Lyon) 500 Test wickets around the world is huge. Could not be happier for him. He was out for six months with a calf injury and it is great to see him back. Going to get home for a few days and we will get together on the 22nd or the 23rd. It is always nice to have the families together for Christmas Day before we get to work," he added.

After Australia won the toss and opted to take the first strike, a 126-run partnership between David Warner and Usman Khawaja (41 in 98 balls, with six fours) got the hosts off to a fine start.

Warner, in his swansong series in red-ball cricket, went on to bring up his 26th Test century, smashing 164 in 211 balls with 16 fours and four sixes. Building on the momentum, star all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (90 in 107 balls, with 15 fours and a six) along with valuable knocks from Travis Head (40 in 53 balls, with six fours), Alex Carey (34 in 73 balls, with four boundaries) and Steve Smith (31 in 60 balls, with four boundaries) helped Australia reach 487 in their first innings.

Aamer Jamal (6/111) was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, taking six wickets in his debut Test. His fellow new-ball bowler Khurram Shehzad took two wickets while Shaheen Afridi and Faheem Ashraf got one scalp each.

Openers Abdullah Shafique (42 in 121 balls, with six fours) and Imam Ul Haq (62 in 199 balls, with five fours) were the top contributors with the willow for Pakistan, as they were bundled out for a modest 271 in their first innings, trailing the Baggy Greens by 216 runs.

Nathan Lyon (3/66) emerged as the top bowler for Australia while Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took two wickets. Marsh, Head and Josh Hazlewood also picked up a wicket each.

In their second innings, Australia declared at 233/5, securing a 449-run lead. Khawaja (90 in 190 balls, with nine fours) and Marsh (63 in 68 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) were the top contributors for the hosts.

Set a massive 450 runs to win, the visitors succumbed to scoreboard pressure and some quality bowling from Australia. Saud Shakeel (24) was the only Pakistani batter to score 20 or more runs as the Asian giants were skittled out for just 89 in 30.2 overs.

In a major career milestone, Lyon (2/14) got his 500th Test wicket while Starc (3/31) and Hazlewood (3/13) were the pick of the bowlers for the Aussies.

Australia leads the series 1-0 going into the Boxing Day Test.

Marsh won the 'Player of the Match' for his scores of 90 and 63* across both innings and taking a wicket. (ANI)

