New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): 60 award winners will attend the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2020 via a virtual event on Saturday, August 29.

"Due to health and other reasons issues, 14 awardees will be not be attending the National Sports Awards functions from various SAI centres," SAi said in a statement.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings' Fast Bowler & Support Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead of IPL 2020, Worried Fans React With Supportive Tweets!.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will present the award to the award winners in virtual mode. In the virtual format, President of India will be attending through NIC link from the President's house, via video conferencing, while the recipients will be present at SAI and NIC centres in various locations across the country.

The awardees will attend the ceremony from various places across the country - Bengaluru, Pune, Sonepat, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Hyderabad and Itanagar.

Also Read | ENG 25/1 in 5 Overs | Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020 Live Score Updates: Did Mohammad Amir Use Saliva on the Ball?.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, President of the Indian Olympic Association Narendra Dhruv Batra and several other dignitaries will attend the ceremony from Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.

There are 74 awards in seven categories. All health and safety protocols, in keeping with the guidelines of the Health Ministry, are being followed at all the venues where dignitaries and awardees will be present. Further, the Sports Ministry has advised every award winner to undergo a Covid-19 test before reporting to the venue.

Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports. Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for the spectacular and outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years preceding the award; Arjuna Award is given for consistent outstanding performance for four years; Dronacharya Award goes to the coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious international sports events; Dhyan Chand Award is for lifetime contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

Overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy. In addition to these Sports Awards, the spirit of adventure among the people of the country is recognized by bestowing the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)