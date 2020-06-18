Coronavirus in India: Live Map

EFL Update: Eight Test COVID-19 Positive from Six Different Championship Clubs, Confirms English Football League

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 10:54 AM IST
EFL Update: Eight Test COVID-19 Positive from Six Different Championship Clubs, Confirms English Football League
Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Lancashire, June 18: English Football League (EFL) on Wednesday confirmed that eight individuals from six different Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus. EFL said that 2,213 players and club staff from the 24 Championship clubs were tested.

"The EFL can confirm that 2,213 players and Club staff from the 24 Championship Clubs were tested over the course of the past week with eight individuals testing positive from six Clubs," EFL said in a statement. Man City 3-0 Arsenal, Premier League 2019-20 Match Result: Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne Star As Manchester City Past 10-Man Mesut Ozil-Less Gunners.

"Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," the statement added. Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United, Premier League 2019-20 Match Result: Chris Wilder Fumes After Goalline Technology Mistake Denies Blades.

Moreover, four people have tested positive from two clubs after 254 players and club staff were tested from four League One clubs over the course of the past week. Meanwhile, in League Two, there were zero positive results after 174 players and club staff from four clubs were tested over the course of the past week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

