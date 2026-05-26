Sports News | 8th Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships 2026: Day 1 Produces Thrilling Performances in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 26 (ANI): The opening day of the 8th Indian Open International Para Athletics Championships 2026 witnessed exceptional performances from para athletes across the country, with several intense finishes and remarkable field event displays.

In the Men's 100m T12 event, Maharashtra's Chaitanya Pathak secured the gold medal with a timing of 11.39 seconds. Haryana's Vishu Vishu finished closely behind to take silver in 11.42 seconds, while Andhra Pradesh's Gowtham Karanam claimed bronze with 11.75 seconds, according to a press release.

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The Men's 100m T47 category saw Kerala's Mohammed Basil Morssinganakath sprint to gold in 10.63 seconds. Maharashtra's Dilip Gavit earned silver in 10.64 seconds, while Karnataka's Babu Janu Pandaramise took bronze with 11.19 seconds.

Punjab's Vivek Sharma clinched gold in the Men's 100m T63 event with a timing of 12.92 seconds. Haryana's Arpit secured silver in 13.00 seconds, and Uttar Pradesh's Sandeep Kumar claimed bronze in 13.40 seconds.

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In the Men's Long Jump T47 event, Nishad Kumar of Himachal Pradesh delivered a brilliant jump of 7.34m to win gold. Rajasthan's Arjun Singh bagged silver with 6.81m, while Sri Lanka's Safran Mohammadu secured bronze with 6.72m.

The Men's Discus Throw F64 competition witnessed a close battle as Pardeep Kumar of S.S.C.B. won gold with a best throw of 50.47m. Haryana's Devender Kumar settled for silver with 50.44m, while S.S.C.B.'s Rakesh secured bronze with 49.67m.

In the Women's Shot Put F57 event, Haryana's Sharmila emerged victorious with a throw of 9.86m. Karnataka's Kanchugarakoppa Shyla Shilpa won silver with 6.67m, while Haryana's Poonam Sharma took bronze with 6.46m.

Karnataka's Rakshitha Raju dominated the Women's 1500m T11 event to win gold in 5:17.54. Rajasthan's Shalini Chaudhary claimed silver with 6:07.55, while Kyrgyzstan's Gulnaz Zhuzbaeva earned bronze in 6:19.58.

The championship will continue till May 28 in Bengaluru, featuring top para athletes from India and overseas competing across multiple track and field disciplines. (ANI)

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