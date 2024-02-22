Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 22 (ANI): The fourth Test between India and England will kickstart in Ranchi from Friday onwards. Not only is this India's chance of handing the England's 'Bazball' flag-bearers skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum their first-ever series loss since they first paired up back in mid-2022, but plenty of milestones could also be established in the match.

The series is currently in the hands of India by 2-1.

Here are some records and milestones that can be established:

-James Anderson four scalps away from 700 Test scalps

With 696 wickets in 185 Tests, the ageless pace wonder of England just four more away from becoming the first-ever pacer to get 700 Test scalps. Only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka and Shane Warne (708) have taken more wickets. Anderson has taken six wickets in two matches of the series so far.

-Stokes just three wickets short of a unique double

If Ben Stokes finally bowls, he will have to take just three wickets to reach 200 Test wickets. With that, he will join the elite company of West Indies legend Garry Sobers and South Africa legend Jacques Kallis to have 6,000-plus Test runs and 200 Test wickets. Besides 197 wickets, Stokes has 6,037 runs in 100 Tests at an average of 36.24, with 13 centuries and 31 fifties. His best score is 258. In the ongoing series, he has made 190 runs in six innings at an average of 31.66.

-Jonny Bairstow 94 runs away from 6,000 Test runs

In 98 Tests, he has made 5,906 runs at an average of 36.45, with 12 centuries and 26 fifties in 174 innings. His best score is 167*. In three Tests so far in the series, Bairstow has scored just 102 runs at an average of 17, with the best score of 37.

-Rohit Sharma 23 runs away from 4,000 Test runs

One of the modern all-time greats across all formats, the Indian skipper is 23 runs away from 4,000 Test runs. In 57 Tests, he has 3,977 runs at an average of 45.19, with 11 centuries and 16 fifties. His best score is 212. In three matches so far, Rohit has scored 240 runs at an average of 40 in six innings with one century. His best score is 131.

India's updated squad for the 4th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

England Men's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir. (ANI)

