Teruel (Spain), Jul 23 (PTI) TVS Racing's Aishwarya Pissay, the only World Cup winner from India in motorsports, is all set to re-launch her international campaign with Baja Aragon, the fourth round of the FIM Bajas World Cup.

The race is scheduled from Friday.

After her accident in Jordan Baja in March 2021, Pissay worked hard on rehabilitation and bagged another national title in the last one year before plunging into high-performance training abroad for about 90 days this year under her acclaimed mentor Michael Metge and Jordi Grau.

More than 70 riders will participate in the race, including 18 motorcycle and eight quad riders.

Pissay will be a part of Sherco TVS Rally Factory team that has registered four riders. Lorenzo Santolino, Rui Gonçalves, Harith Noah and Pissay make up the team this year.

For the five-time national rally champion who became the first Indian woman to make her international debut at Baja Spain in 2018 at the age of 22, this will be her third Baja Aragon Spain.

The Indian rider will look to turn the tables astride a Sherco 450 Enduro, the same bike that she trained with in France and Spain to improve her physical fitness and riding skills.

"It was a high-performance training not just focussing on physical fitness and mental conditioning but identifying and fine-tuning certain riding skills and consistently learning the terrain and the art of Road Book.

"Staying focussed and calm are some other interesting aspects that I enjoyed," said Pissay, who continues to get support from Surana College, her alma mater.

