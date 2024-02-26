New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap beat compatriot Shruti Mundada in the final to clinch the women's singles title at Uganda International Challenge, but Raghu Mariswamy finished runner-up in the men's final.

Aakarshi had to work hard for her win in the summit clash as Shruti pushed her opponent in both the sets, but the former emerged winner by a margin of 25-23, 21-18 in 48 minutes.

On the other hand, Mariswamy found it tough going against Vietnam's Le Duc Phat who beat the Indian shuttler 21-18, 21-14 to emerge winner in the men's category.

In men's doubles, the Indian pair of Arjun MR and Dhruv Kapila did not face much trouble in brushing aside the challenge from Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan, beating the American pair 21-14, 21-13 to clinch victory in the title clash in just 30 minutes.

Similarly, in the mixed doubles category, the Indian pair of Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath went on to win in the final.

Satish and Aadya had to battle it out against the Australian pair of Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Gronya Somerville over three sets for over one hour and seven minutes to emerge 22-20, 18-21, 21-19 winners.

