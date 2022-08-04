New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Thursday registered a double at the shotgun national selection trials, winning both the men's and women's trap competitions through Aakash Khushwaha and Neeru respectively.

Aakash shot 33 in the men's trap final and Neeru 29 in the women's final to emerge victorious.

Aakash had qualified for the semi-final stage with a 118 in qualification. He was ranked sixth in the qualification and finished behind Olympian Kynan Chenai in the four-man semi-final with 20 hits.

However, he was more accurate in the medal match and left silver medallist Lakshay Sheoran behind by one target. Kynan settled for bronze with 21, with the satisfaction of topping qualification with a round of 121.

Neeru, on the other hand, qualified third for the semis with 113 in qualification and then topped her semi-final with 25 hits.

Delhi's Kirti Gupta followed her to the final with 25. In the final, Neeru was challenged by Rajasthan's Anushka Singh Bhati, who came second with 24 hits.

Preeti Rajak won bronze.

