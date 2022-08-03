New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday took a jibe at AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh saying that the Delhi government headed by Arvind Kejriwal was "building castles in the air" in the name of promoting sports in the national capital.

"Many states are coming up with sports universities. But some were building castles in the air," Thakur said responding to criticism by Singh of the Centre's sport policies.

Thakur said the Delhi government had allocated Rs 284 crore for sports in 2020-21 but was able to use only Rs 40 crore.

The sports budget of Delhi is being cut down further and currently has come down to Rs 115-116 crore, Thakur said replying to the discussion on the National Anti-Doping Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

Thakur also sought to know from the AAP leader the whereabouts of the sports university established by the Kejriwal government in the national capital.

Participating in the discussion, Singh had claimed that the Delhi government had launched mission excellence to identify budding sportspersons at the school level and encourage them to excel in their field.

The AAP leader claimed that the Delhi government had started a dedicated sports university where students are encouraged to pursue their interests in sporting activity of their choice.

Thakur also slammed Singh's claims about the Uttar Pradesh government not encouraging sportspersons.

He said when all the states were honouring their respective sportspersons after Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, it was Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who honoured athletes from across the country.

"Some people only purpose is to remain in the news. They only know to throw allegations and run away," Thakur said responding to Singh.

He said the Uttar Pradesh government was also building a sports university in Meerut.

