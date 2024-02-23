New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh progressed to the semifinals of the Goodfellow Classic squash tournament, a USD 9000 Challenger Tour event in Toronto.

Top seeded Abhay kept his hopes alive of a second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months after beating Frenchman Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-7, 11-3 in his quarterfinal match that lasted 33 minutes.

The 25-year-old Indian, who team gold and mixed doubles bronze in Hangzhou Asian Games, will take on Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek of Egypt in the last-four round.

World No. 66 Abhay had won the JSW Willingdon PSA event in Mumbai last month.

In Chicago, Ramit Tandon went down to Egyptian eighth seed Tarek Momen 11-5, 4-11, 4-11, 8-11 in 34 minutes in the second round of the Windy City Open, a PSA World Tour Platinum event.

