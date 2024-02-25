New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh clinched his eighth PSA title with a convincing 3-0 victory over Elliott Morris Devred of Wales in the final of the Goodfellow Classic, a USD $9000 Challenger squash event, in Toronto.

The top seeded Indian claimed a 11-7, 11-9, 11-9 win against Devred in 40 minutes in what was his 12th career final.

Also Read | PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: Is Free TV Channel Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Pakistan Super League Nine T20 Cricket Match Available?.

It was a second Challenger title of the year for the world No 66 Abhay after triumphing at the JSW Willingdon in Mumbai last month.

The 25-year-old trainee of the Indian Squash Academy, who won the team gold and mixed doubles bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, is scheduled to next play at the Canadian Men's Open in March.

Also Read | PSL 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: Is Free TV Channel Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League Nine T20 Cricket Match Available?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)