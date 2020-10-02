Dubai, Oct 2 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad scored a fighting 164 for five against Chennai Super Kings riding on former India U-19 captain Priyam Garg's half-century in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Had it not been for some sensible batting by youngsters Abhishek Sharma (31, 24 balls) and Garg (51 not out, 26 balls), SRH would not have a competitive total on the board.

CSK's poor fielding also aided SRH as the fielders dropped Sharma twice in the 18th over bowled by Deepak Chahar.

Brief Scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 164 for 5 in 20 overs. (P Garg 51 not out, A Sharma 31; D Chahar 2/31).

