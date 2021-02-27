Rome, Feb 27 (AP) Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca said on Saturday that he does not believe AC Milan are in a crisis despite their recent disappointing results, on the eve of hosting the Rossoneri in Serie A on Sunday.

AC Milan lost the lead of Serie A to Inter Milan after losing three of their last five league matches.

Roma are fourth in the Serie A table.

The Giallorossi will face AC Milan without Edin Dzeko, after the Bosnian forward suffered an abductor injury during Roma's Europa League match against Braga on Thursday.

Dzeko is expected to be out for two weeks.

"I don't believe AC Milan are going through a crisis, what I saw is a very strong team, always playing their usual aggressive game, creating chances to score. I don't believe they are in a crisis, I saw all their matches and they are still very strong.

"It is true that their most recent results are not what people expect from them, but for me tomorrow we will host a very good team, determined to win."

On AS Roma midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and on AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he said, "They are both great players, Miki is a key player for Roma, and Ibra is a key player for AC Milan. It's difficult to say more than that, they are two great players who are both having a great season" (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)