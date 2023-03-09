Kabul [Afghanistan], March 9 (ANI): Former fast bowler Hamid Hassan has been named as the new bowling coach of the Afghanistan national men's cricket team, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced Thursday.

Hassan will step up into the role of bowling coach during Afghanistan's upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

Hassan has played 38 ODIs for Afghanistan from 2009-2019, picking up 59 wickets at 22.54 with the best per-inning figures of 5/45 to his name. He has also represented Afghanistan in 25 T20 Internationals (T20Is) during the period, having picked 35 wickets at 16.57 having the best figures of 4/22 to his name in the format.

He was Afghanistan's fast-bowling spearhead in First Class Cricket during the Intercontinental Cup 2010, as he led Afghanistan to the I Cup glory in their debut season, picking up 45 wickets in just 6 matches in the event. He has only played 15 FC matches but has been very successful whenever he stepped into the field in the format.

The former fast bowler has 69 scalps in 28 FC innings at 22.88 with 6 fifers to his name in the format. He carries 7/61 as his best in an inning and 11/154 as his best bowling numbers in a First Class match.

"Cricket has been my life over the past two-three decades and is in fact something that has been my passion for my whole life. It's a difficult decision for me to retire from the game I love the most, but I'm doing this for the sake of my country and my team," Hassan was quoted as saying in a release by the ACB.

"At the same time, I'm honored and pleased to have the opportunity to take the role of the bowling coach of our National Team. I have enjoyed every bit of my playing career with this team, and the opportunity to work with our young bowling group is something I am looking forward to. I've been watching our fast bowling group closely and am excited to work with them to make this group as strong as or even stronger than our spinning department," he added.

Afghanistan is all set to host Pakistan for a series of three T20I matches from March 25-29 in Sharjah, UAE, which will be Hamid Hassan's first tenure with the team as full-time bowling coach. (ANI)

