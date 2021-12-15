Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Ace Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, who turned 50 on Wednesday, insisted his storied career can begin a new chapter from here on.

Son of the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, Jeev is considered as the torchbearer of Indian golf with his exploits and achievements across the globe.

Winner of 18 world titles so far in his illustrious career in professional golf, Jeev rose to number 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest ever by an Indian professional.

He was the Asian Tour No. 1 twice and won four titles each on the European Tour and the Japan Golf Tour. He became the first Indian to qualify for both the Tours.

"It's been an amazing journey so far. I have had a very satisfying career, with some big wins alongside some frustrating misses, but I have always given my 100 per cent to the sport, and I am very proud of that," Jeev said in a statement.

"This year (2021) was probably the most challenging year of my life, and it had nothing to with golf. To lose both my parents in a space of five days, was something I wasn't prepared for. It has taken me time to get over my personal loss.

"However, I know my father would have wanted me to get back on the course and work hard, and that is what I am going to do. My dad introduced me to the sport, and I will now play golf in his memory."

Jeev turned professional in 1993 after an equally notable amateur career, during which he won the NCAA Division II Individual title.

With cards on the European Legends Tour and the Japan Golf Seniors Tour, Jeev will add another first against his name next year when he becomes the first Indian to play full-time on the seniors (above 50) tours. He is also expected to get a few starts on the Champions Tour in the US.

"I feel very lucky that golf is a sport that can be played competitively even at my age and beyond. The Seniors Tours are extremely challenging with quality players like my idol Fred Couples, Phil Mickelson and Bernhard Langer, who is still dominating even though he is past 60 now," said Jeev, a Padma Shree recipient.

"If there is one regret in my career so far, it is that I haven't won a major championship. I now have a chance to rectify that, and I am going to give it my best shot. I am going to play a few tournaments on the regular Tours as well, like the Asian Tour where I have an honorary membership."

Looking back at his career, Jeev said it was difficult to pick out one moment as his favourite.

"Every win is special because of the circumstances. I am very proud of my 2006 Volvo Masters win in Valderrama, because I was playing that challenging golf course for the first time and it had a reputation of never yielding to a rookie.

"I will never forget my 2008 Barclays Singapore Open win, because it was called Asia's major and had a very deep field. The 2008 Golf Nippon Series JT Cup in Japan was special because I had suffered a major personal loss that week," he said.

He said his lowest moments would be the numerous injuries he suffered during his career.

"I have no doubt that I'd have had a much better career if I could have somehow avoided them. The wrist injury I got during my 2012 Scottish Open win was particularly difficult to digest, only because I was playing so well at that time."

Jeev is planning to start his 2022 season with the two proposed events on the Asian Tour in Singapore, followed by the Saudi International. He will plan his seniors schedule after that.

