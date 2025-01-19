New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Well-known actor Gul Panag and Arjuna awardee boxer Saweety Boora rallied behind the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' campaign saying "it is the only way to build a sporting and fitness culture" in the country as they led more than 500 cyclists at the Leisure Valley park in Gurugram on Sunday.

Road safety was the theme for this week's nationwide cycling event, which was launched by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last month.

"I have been associated with the Fit India movement from the time it was launched many years ago. It is a fantastic initiative by the Sports Authority of India. I think Fit India movement is the only way we will build a sporting and fitness culture which will lead India into winning more medals in competitive arenas. But we have to start with the fitness culture. That's where Fit India makes an incredible contribution and Sundays on Cycle is a fabulous initiative. If not on other days we can take out time on Sundays for an easy ride," Gul Panag said later, as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

"Road safety especially for cyclists is very important. Every year scores of cyclists get deeply injured and some fatally because of automobile drivers not being aware about the cyclists on the road. Cyclists must wear helmets and protective gear like knee guards and elbow guards. I would urge all motorists to be cognizant of cyclists on the streets and look out for them. Please ride safe," she reminded about road safety.

World champion boxer in the light heavyweight category, Saweety Boora, who completed the 20km ride meandering through Golf Course Road, AIT chowk, Arya Samaj Road and Millenium City Centre back to Leisure Valley park, gave the slogan: "Pollution ko punch aur drugs ko right hook kyuki Sundays hai cycling ke liye" (Out punch pollution and deliver a right hook to drugs because Sundays are for cycling).

She further added, "This is a great initiative by Fit India. I am very happy to cycle after a long time. Cycling has many benefits including keeping one's knees in good condition, muscle strength and stamina also improves, which helps in better mobility. It also betters the health of your heart and lungs. Whether you are young or old, cycling is beneficial for overall fitness and remaining healthy," as quoted from a release by SAI Media.

At Netaji Subhash National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala, more than 80 riders braved cold conditions and heavy fog for the cycling event, completing 11km distance. The participants included administrative officers, sports scientists, support staff, coaches, diploma trainees and National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) athletes.

At Regional Centre Gandhinagar, 50 riders from India Post took part in the cycle rally, while 50 riders from the 15th Battalion of Bihar Regiment cycled in RC Kolkata.

NCOE Sonepat organised the event on the theme of Women Warriors at 10 locations including Khelo India Centres (KICs) and Khelo India Accredited Academies (KIAAs). Young hockey athletes along with sub junior world championship players Tamanna and Ravina participated in the event. 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' was also conducted in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Meghalaya.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed the participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas and Simran Sharma (para world champion), to name a few.

The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat. Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs). (ANI)

