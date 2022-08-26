New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Adani Group has made another investment in franchise cricket as they named their newly acquired franchise in Legends League Cricket, Gujarat Giants.

Legends League Cricket announced their tie-up with Adani Group to acquire a Franchise team in the League. With this investment, Adani group has made its 2nd investment in Franchise Cricket. Adani Sportsline, a company of Adani Group, recently acquired a team in the UAE T20 league.

Also Read | Mohammad Rizwan Reads Quran As Other Pakistan Players Stay Busy on Phones During Team's Travel to Dubai, Netizens React (Watch Viral Video).

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises said, "For those of us who have lived through different eras of cricket, nothing stirs our passions like watching our favourites back in action. These are giants of the game and there is no doubt that the spiritual home of Legends League Cricket is in India, in our fantastic cricket stadiums in front of our fantastic crowds. and we call our team of Legends as Gujarat Giants."

He also talked about his excitement to see the legends of the game back in action.

Also Read | National Sports Day 2022 Date in India: History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Birth Anniversary of Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand.

Adding about the hunger in the former players to win he said, "Make no mistake, this is competitive cricket at the highest level between teams that are playing to win. Adani Sportsline is privileged to have the opportunity to own and manage one of the four teams in the Legends League. We are especially privileged because this inaugural season in this format is dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the 75th year of India's independence. I cannot wait to see some of the greatest cricketers in the game's history doing what they do best."

As per the recent announcement, Legends League Cricket will start from Eden Gardens at Kolkata followed by Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack & Jodhpur. The Play-offs and finals are expected to be in Dehradun.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said "I am sure Gujarat Giants would be going all out to enthral the fans across the world. The upcoming season would be a great experience for fans when they come to watch the Legends of Cricket being back in the field."

The tournament is scheduled to be played from September 17 to October 8 with the curtain raiser to be played in Kolkata on September 16, which is a special match commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a celebration of the 75th year of India's independence.

On September 16, Sourav Ganguly, former captain of India and current president of the BCCI, will captain the India Maharajas against the World Giants, a team captained by Eoin Morgan, former captain of England.

Former Indian players who played under Ganguly's captaincy such as Sourav Ganguly and Parthiv Patel will also star in the match.S Sreesanth, a former India fast bowler, is also a member of the Maharajas team.

The Giants' squad also includes former South African stalwarts Jacques Kallis, Jonty Rhodes, Dale Steyn, and Herschelle Gibbs in addition to Morgan, who won the World Cup with England in 2019. The two Australians on the 17-member team are Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson, while Sanath Jayasuriya and Muthiah Muralidaran represent Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)