Sports News | Adaptability is One of the Key Leadership Qualities: Sourav Ganguly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): Former Indian captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday said that a leader should focus on the natural talent to bring the best out of any player.

Ganguly also said adaptability is one of the key leadership qualities and one cannot expect from Rahul Dravid type of player to play like Yuvraj Singh and vice versa.

Ganguly was on a live class on the Unacademy app when the former skipper shared his experience with the learners.

"Adaptability is one of the key leadership qualities. A leader should tap the natural talents of the team members. You cannot make Rahul Dravid act like Yuvraj or make Yuvraj be Rahul Dravid," said Ganguly.

"The only way to handle pressure is to live with pressure. The more pressure you handle, the better you become at what you do. You should always steer your fears away to get the best results," he added.

Ganguly also said that the only way to get better is by learning from your own mistakes.

"The greatest of the leaders make mistakes, but as long as the intentions are right, everything else will fall into place. You should learn from your own mistakes and leave them behind to be a better version of yourself," said Ganguly

"Don't let your losses get you down, that's a part of growing up. Learning from failures will lead you to success," he added (ANI)

