Adelaide [Australia], January 8 (ANI): World number one Ash Barty defeated Iga Swiatek to move into her second final in the past three years at the Adelaide International 500 on Saturday.

The Australian was too strong in every department for the defending champion on Saturday night, beating No.5 seed Swiatek 6-2, 6-4 in 1 hour and 27 minutes to set up a clash in the final with Elena Rybakina.

Barty's victory moves the Australian into her 20th WTA-level final, and fifth on home soil. It was her second straight-sets defeat of Swiatek in as many encounters, having also defeated the Pole 7-5, 6-4 in the third round of Madrid last year.

Earlier, Rybakina had taken 1 hour and 23 minutes to sweep past the unseeded Misaki Doi 6-4, 6-3 to reach the 8th WTA singles final of her burgeoning career. Rybakina's power was the decisive factor in Saturday's match-up with Doi, currently ranked 105th after peaking at world No.30 in October 2016.

The Kazakh produced 32 winners to Doi's 16 - including nine aces - and created 11 break-point opportunities. (ANI)

