Southampton [UK], Aug 1 (ANI): Adil Rashid on Saturday became the first England spinner to register 150 wickets in ODI cricket.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series against Ireland here at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Rashid bagged the wickets of Harry Tector (28), Lorcan Tucker (21), and Kevin O'Brien (3) to register 150 scalps in the 50-over format.

The spinner has achieved the feat in his 102nd ODI for England.

Before Rashid, Graeme Swann had the most wickets as a spinner for England as he ended his white-ball career with 104 wickets from 79 matches.

For England, James Anderson has bagged the most number of wickets (269) in ODIs.

Anderson is followed by Darren Gough (234), Stuart Broad (178), Andrew Flintoff (168), and now Rashid.

If England manages to win the ongoing second ODI against Ireland, then the side will gain an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

The Three Lions had won the first match by six wickets after chasing down a below-par total of 173 runs. (ANI)

