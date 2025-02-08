Bradenton (Florida), Feb 8 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok ensured weekend play as she squeezed inside the cut line alongside a long list of stars at the LPGA Tour's Founders Cup.

Aditi added 1-under 70 to her first-round 72 and was now even par and tied-50th alongside the likes of Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and former Women's Open winner Sophia Popov.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 8: Jagjit Singh, Mohammad Azharuddin and Jaideep Ahlawat - Know About Celebrities Born on February 8.

Aditi birdied the second, 10th and 13th and dropped shots on the 12th and 15th at the Bradenton Country Club.

Three-time champion Jin Young Ko birdied six of her last nine holes on Friday for an 8-under 63 and a two-stroke lead over four players.

Also Read | Alex Carey Becomes First Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter to Score 150+ Runs in Asian Conditions, Breaks Adam Gilchrist’s Record During SL vs AUS 2nd Test 2025.

Ko had a 12-under 130 total after her second straight bogey-free round.

The 29-year-old South Korean had won the tournament in 2019 at Desert Ridge in Phoenix, 2021 at Mountain Ridge in New Jersey and 2023 in a playoff at Upper Montclair, also in New Jersey.

Yealimi Noh had a 64 to match fellow American Angel Yin, who shot her second straight bogey-free 66, and Japan's Minami Katsu (65) and South Korea's Jin Hee Im (66) at 10 under. American Lauren Coughlin was another stroke behind after a 67. PTI Cor AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)