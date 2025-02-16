Riyadh, Feb 16 (PTI) Aditi Ashok played a disappointing round of 3-over 75 and slipped to tied-53rd at the Saudi Ladies International here on Sunday.

Aditi with rounds of 69-72-75 totalled even par 216 for three days. This was her first event of 2025 on the Ladies European Tour.

It was a tough day with two birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in the 75 at the Par-72 Riyadh Golf Club.

The other three Indians, Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik had missed the cut earlier on.

Thailand's Jeeno Thitikul secured her fifth Ladies European Tour (LET) title after storming to a four-stroke victory.

The Thai star, who is number four in the Women's World Golf Rankings, began the day with a three-shot lead.

A round of 69 (-3) on the final day to end the week with a score of 16-under-par was more than enough to ensure Thitikul began her 2025 season in the best way.

Korea's Somi Lee finished the week in second place in the Individual competition with a score of 12-under-par after she captained her Team to victory on Saturday.

England's Annabell Fuller recorded her best-ever finish on the LET with solo third place on 11-under-par.

Four players finished in a share of fourth place with Japan's Chisato Iwai, Korea's Ina Yoon, Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen, and

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn all on 10-under-par.

One shot back, five players rounded out the top 10 with England's Charley Hull, Australia's Hira Naveed, China's Muni He, Austria's Emma Spitz, and Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini on nine-under-par.

In the LET Order of Merit, England's Cara Gainer continued to lead the standings with 505.18 points to her name, Thailand's Thitikul is now in second place with 500 points.

The LET season has a two-week break before a trip to Australia with the first of three events – the Australian WPGA Championship – taking place from March 6-9 at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club.

