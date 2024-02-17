Riyadh, Feb 17 (PTI) Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar produced improved cards of 71 and 74 in the second round but still missed the halfway cut at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International here on Saturday.

Aditi (78,71), who opened the LET season in Riyadh, was 5-over, while Diksha (76,74) was 6-over as the cut fell at 3-over.

After a first round which had no birdies, Aditi had one birdie and 17 pars in the second round, while Diksha had two birdies against four bogeys in the USD 5,000,000 event.

Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit carded a second round of 70 (-2) to sit at the top of the leader board on eight-under-par. The Thai star held the lead after the first round and picked up where she left off at Riyadh Golf Club with a birdie on the fifth hole.

On the back nine, Major champion Tavatanakit rolled in back-to-back birdies on 12 and 13 before dropping her only shot of the day on 17 for her round of two-under.

Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup and Belgium's Manon De Roey both sit in second place on six-under-par.

De Roey, who finished T3 at the 2023 edition of this tournament, had four birdies and two bogeys on her scorecard.

It was another good day for Broch Estrup, who only dropped one shot on the fourth and made birdies on holes 2, 12 and 17.

Four players are in a share of fourth place with Peiyun Chien, Amy Yang, Leona Maguire and Paula Reto all on four-under-par.

Irish star Maguire carded the round of the week so far with an excellent bogey-free 64 (-8) to catapult up the leader board.

