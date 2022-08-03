Gullane (Scotland), Aug 3 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok will be in the second group early in the morning as she tees off at her 23rd Major at the AIG Women's Open, which once again sees an enhanced prize purse.

Later in the afternoon wave, Diksha Dagar, the only Indian other than Aditi to have won on the Ladies European Tour, will tee off at the event. Both Indians came through the qualifiers in North Berwick.

Also Read | 44th Chess Olympiad: Koneru Humpy, Vaishali Rameshbabu Help India Beat Georgia.

Dagar was tied 4th while Aditi picked one of the last places in a six-way playoff for three places. Aditi has played the most Majors, men or women, among all Indian golfers.

The R&A announced that the total prize fund for the AIG Women's Open, to be played from August 4-7 at Muirfield, will be USD 7.3 million, a 26 percent increase on 2021. The winner will receive USD 1.095 million.

Also Read | Is India Women vs Barbados Women Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Aditi will play Angela Stanford and Whitney Hillier and tee off at 6.41 am while Dagar tees off in the company of American Lauren Coughlin and Peiyun Chien of Taipei.

The prize fund for the championship has grown by 125 percent since 2018, the year before AIG's partnership with The R&A commenced.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: "Last year we took a very bold step to substantially increase the prize fund of the AIG Women's Open.

"This year at the AIG Women's Open, the players will be competing for USD 7.3 million, which is an increase of 26 percent on last year and also sees the total investment into the prize fund increase by just over USD 4million or 125 percent since The R&A and AIG began our partnership in 2019."

The event this year is historic as the famed Scottish course is staging the Women's Open for the first time. This is the final Major of the year. Muirfield started admitting women members only from 2017.

Swede Anna Nordqvist is the defending champion and due to play with Filipino Asian Games champion Yuka Saso and Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit -- both past major winners.

Other top names include Japan's Ayaka Furue, who won last week's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links to earn a maiden Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour victory.

Australia's Hannah Green and South Korea's Lee Jeong-eun -- often stylised as Lee6 -- are Furue's playing partners. Both won majors in 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)