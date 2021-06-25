Johns Creek, June 25: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a one-over 73 in the opening round to be placed tied 39th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which is her 17th Major start.

Still searching for first Top-10 in a Major, Aditi was one-under through 12 holes. Till then she had given a bogey soon after birdies on second, fifth and ninth.

Then a birdie on 12th put her once again at one-under. But a double bogey on the 13th was a spoiler and she played out safely with each of the last five holes yielding pars.

Aditi's 17 Major appearances are the most by any Indian and she now overtakes Anirban Lahiri with whom she was tied at 16. It must however be noted that women have five Majors and men have four each year. This is Aditi's eighth start of 2021. She made the cut in all six events from February to April. UEFA To Remove Away Goals Rule For European Club Competitions From 2021-22 Season.

Buoyed with the news that she is a certainty for the Tokyo Olympics – her second appearance at the Games after 2016 – Aditi is looking at trying to set up the momentum ahead of the Games next month.

Lizette Salas, who was the runner-up at the 2019 AIG Women's Open, negotiated the tough Atlanta Athletic Club in five-under 67. That was one stroke better than Charley Hull. Two strokes back at 69 are Jeongeun Lee, Jessica Korda, Austin Ernst, Dani Holmqvist, Yealimi Noh, Xiyu Lin and Alena Sharp.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)