Midland, (US), Jul 17 (PTI) The Indo-Thai par of Aditi Ashok and Pajaree Annanarukarn finished T-24 despite a 7-under final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational here.

In an event where Aditi and Pajaree finished third a year ago, they shot 72-62-69 in the three rounds.

Personally, Aditi had a good round as she closed with five birdies, three of them in the last four holes. She will now take this form to Europe, which has two Majors -- Evian Championship and AIG Women's Open with the Scottish Open in the next three weeks.

Aditi is confirmed for the Evian and the Scottish Open events.

Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas won the event, closing with a 9-under 61 in best-ball play for a five-stroke victory in the LPGA Tour's lone team event.

The U.S. Solheim Cup partners finished at 26-under 254 at Midland Country Club. Kupcho won for the third time this year and in her career, while Salas won her second tour title.

Matilda Castren and Kelly Tan were second after a 62 as Stacy Lewis and Maria Fassi shot a 59 to finish third at 20-under. Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol had a 61 to match Tiffany Chan and Haeji Kang at 19 under Chan and Kang shot a 62.

The 51-year-old Annika Sorenstam and Madelene Sagstrom, tied for the first-round lead, closed with a 66 to tie for 28th at 11 under.

The tournament ended Saturday so players could head to France for the fourth major of the year at the Evian Championship, which will start the European portion of the LPGA Tour schedule.

