Rancho Mirage (California), Apr 4 (PTI) A rough third round of 3-over 75 caused Indian golfer Aditi Ashok to slip to Tied-70 at the ANA Inspiration here.

Aditi, whose previous rounds were 73 and 72, is now 4-over 220.

Aditi had just one birdie on the third and bogeyed the fifth, eighth, 13th and 15th on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit heads into the final day of the 2021 ANA Inspiration. Leading a major for the first time in her young career, she has taken a five shot lead into the final round.

Former golf professional Ryan Hogue is on the bag for her and he has been impressed with the youngster. Their partnership was agreed on the Friday of last week's Kia Classic.

Ally Ewing, who won her first LPGA title last year at the LPGA Drive On Championship, under her then maiden name of McDonald, shot a blemish-free 66 to move up the leaderboard into tied second place with defending Champion Mirim Lee on 9-under.

Shanshan Feng (72) is fourth, while Inbee Park (70) and Charley Hull (71) are tied with Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Gaby Lopez and Moriya Jutanugarn are tied sixth.

