Kabul [Afghanistan], November 20 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) selection committee named an 18-member squad for three ICC Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs against Sri Lanka which will be played from November 25-30 in Kandy.

The announcement was made by the ACB via a statement on Saturday.

All-rounder Gulbadin Naib and the left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad have been added to the 18-man squad, who were not part of the team for the ODI series against Zimbabwe back in June.

ACB CEO, Naseeb Khan: "The selectors have included some young faces for the series which is a good sign for us leading into the ICC Cricket World Cup next year. The series is vital for us in terms of our qualification for the mega event next year and I am sure the squad carries enough strength to do well when they get to the field."

Afghanistan Squad for Sri Lanka Series (Alphabetic Order):Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Gulbadain Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhail (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Riaz Hassan, Shahidullah Kamal, Yamin Ahmadzai and Zia ur Rahman Akbar. Series Schedule:November 25 - 1st ODI, Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, KandyNovember 27- 2nd ODI, Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, KandyNovember 30 - 3rd ODI, Pallekelle International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. (ANI)

