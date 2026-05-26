Sports News | Afghanistan Squad for One-off Test, Three ODIs Against India Unveiled

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 24 (ANI): Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan for the one-off Test and the three-match ODI series against India away from home, starting from June 6 onwards.

The one-off Test will start from June 6 onwards at Mullanpur, while the three-match ODI series will start from June 14 onwards at Dharamsala.

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The next two ODIs will take place on June 17 at Lucknow and June 20 at Chennai.

The ODI team retains its core players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and veteran Mohammed Nabi. Nabi, Rashid and Ibrahim are not a part of the Test squad.

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Afghanistan ODI squad for the series against India:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Allah Ghazanfar, Zia-ur-Rahman, Sharifi Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.

Reserves: Qais Ahmad, Saleem Safi, Bashir Ahmad.

Afghanistan Test squad for the one-off Test:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharoti, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi.

Reserves: Bashir Ahmad, Bahir Shah, Ismat Alam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)