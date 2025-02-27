New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Afghanistan's remarkable rise in international cricket continues to captivate fans worldwide. Since their ICC tournament debut in 2010, the team has evolved from an affiliate member to a formidable force, earning full membership status and reaching the knockout stages of major ICC tournaments.

Their journey in ODI cricket began with a thrilling one-wicket win over Scotland in the 2015 World Cup. However, it was their impressive performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup that truly announced their arrival.

Also Read | Which Team Ibrahim Zadran Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here’s the Franchise Afghanistan Opener Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

Afghanistan defeated three former world champions--England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka--to secure a sixth-place finish and qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy.

These victories propelled them to a sixth-place finish in the standings, securing their first-ever qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Also Read | Kevin Pietersen Joins Delhi Capitals as Mentor for IPL 2025.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan shocked England with a 69-run victory in Delhi, dominated Pakistan with an eight-wicket win in Chennai, and convincingly defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune.

They nearly added Australia to their list of victims, but Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking double-century single-handedly rescued the eventual champions.

Despite that heartbreak, Afghanistan's performances proved they were no longer just an underdog side pulling off occasional upsets but a force capable of competing with the best.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan continued to impress, demolishing New Zealand by 84 runs and stunning Australia with a 21-run win.

They demolished New Zealand by 84 runs in the group stage in Guyana and later stunned Australia with a 21-run win in Kingstown during the Super Eight stage. Their dream run came to an end in the semi-finals, where South Africa comprehensively beat them.

However, in a dramatic twist, the Proteas fell at the final hurdle yet again, squandering a golden opportunity to win their first World Cup by losing to India in the final.

Although their dream run ended in the semi-finals, their performances proved they were no longer just an underdog side.

Afghanistan carried their momentum into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing a remarkable win over England. Ibrahim Zadran's magnificent 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai's match-winning spell of 5/58 sealed the deal, helping Afghanistan post a formidable 325/7 and restrict England to 317.

With each ICC event, Afghanistan rewrites its cricketing story, firmly establishing itself as a serious threat to the world's best. No longer just a team known for causing upsets, they consistently take down some of the biggest names in international cricket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)